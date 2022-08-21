Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City.

“To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.

While the outreach ministry is nothing new -- the location for the drive-thru operation at Legacy Funeral Home on South Broad Street is.

On the menu -- steaks, chicken, and ribs -- and more.

Lee: “It looks like you have 1, 2, 3, 4 pits going? -- James/Cook: Yes. Lee: That’s a lot. -- James: Yeah, but it’s fun though. I don’t mind cooking for anybody.”

While they try to reach area homeless, the goal is to feed anyone in need. Pastor Jannie Jackson says they have regulars who have come to depend on the ministry.

“We have a lot of handicap and elderly -- and elderly that’s my heart. Youth also, but the elderly is my heart,” said Pastor Jackson.

Their goal was to feed 500 people a hot meal Saturday -- with another hour to go they were working towards doubling that to make it an even thousand.

“They told us about coming out and feeding the homeless. I really didn’t have any idea of how big and how exciting it is to be a part of this in the community. But this is a huge event guys -- and this food is amazing,” said one church member volunteering.

Partnerships make it all work -- one of those partners -- the late Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie -- whose grant with “Feeding the Gulf Coast” is still helping where it’s needed most.

New Birth Community Church and their partners do the giveaway on third Saturday of each month. Next month -- they’ll be at Legacy Funeral Home at 953 South Broad Street -- where they’ll also have a truck from the food bank handing out food.

Other churches participating: Pure Word, City Church of Mobile, Day Spring Baptist, Tanner-Williams Methodist.

---

