Man shot to death by ex-girlfriend during ‘domestic altercation’ Saturday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a murder that happened this Saturday night on Scottsdale Court near Overlook Rd.

Officers responded to a shooting involving a domestic altercation call around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 32-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound. When Mobile Fire-Rescue Department arrived on the scene they pronounced the victim deceased.

Krystal Miskel, 33, was taken into custody at the scene at the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court. MPD said that Miskel is the victim’s ex-girlfriend

She was taken to Metro Jail and charged with murder. No additional details are available at this time. The victim’s name will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.