Rainy conditions continue…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There are just a few light showers inland as we start our Sunday. As the day goes along, more showers and storms will bubble up across the area. There’s a good chance that at some point you will be dealing with some rain, so be prepared to be flexible and change your plans as the showers come down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll have to watch out for storms. They’ll be scattered about around midday, so listen out for thunder. The rip current risk is low, and the surf is calm.

Unfortunately, the wet pattern continues for much of next week.

In the tropics, the disturbance on the Mexican Gulf coast made landfall last night and is no longer a threat for development.

There are some tropical waves coming off Africa, but that’s a long way off from us, and they’ll be slow to develop. So, no worries.

Have a great Sunday!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.