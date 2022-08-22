Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall.

The agency posted the following to social media:

“Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers and storms that develop each day will move slowly, resulting in locally heavy rainfall and potential flooding issues, especially with the current saturation of the ground.

- Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

For more information on flood safety: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

To sign up for local, emergency alerts, visit: AlertBaldwin.com”

The National Weather Service says localized flash flooding is possible across several counties near the Alabama, Florida and Mississippi Gulf coasts, including Mobile. The threat is particular to low lying and urban areas, the NWS said. As well, minor river flooding is possible.

