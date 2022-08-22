Body-cam footage of fatal officer involved shooting in Bay Minette won’t be released

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are trying to figure out what led to a deadly officer involved shooting in Bay Minette Saturday, August 20, 2022. Investigators said a driver got in a fight with a Bay Minette Police officer after the officer asked him to step out of his vehicle.

During the altercation, investigators said the driver took the officer’s taser and used it on him. That’s when they said the officer pulled his gun and fired. MCU is trying to determine if the use of deadly force was justified.

Baldwin County MCU investigates scene of officer involved shooting on Lower St. in Bay Minette Saturday, August 20, 2022 (WALA)

“We are an independent group doing this investigation so if there was any wrongdoing or there’s something afoot, we’re going to find out,” said MCU commander, Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene on Lower Street Saturday morning after a Bay Minette Police officer shot Otis French, Jr. French died at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are what investigators are trying to figure out.

The officer pulled French over for a taillight issue and asked him to exit the car. That’s when investigators said things turned violent. According to investigators, French and the officer began fighting with French pushing the officer to the ground and trying to flee. It’s when the officer caught up with French, they said he unsuccessfully attempted to tase him.

“And they continued that fight,” said Reid. “Mr. French somehow wrestled the taser away from the officer and the officer responded by shooting Mr. French.”

Investigators aren’t sure at this time how many shots were fired. An autopsy was done Monday, but a preliminary report will only answer the most basic of questions, like how many times French was shot and the probable cause of death. It may take weeks to get the full report.

“Toxicology will tell us if they have drugs on board or if they’re taking medication. There could be a whole host of things that could influence someone’s decision making and like I said, that’s why we want that full story. Not just what we see,” Reid explained.

Reid said he’s watched the officer’s body-cam video several times and there may be other video of the incident. He would not comment on exactly what it shows and it’s MCU policy not to release body-cam footage to the public at this stage of an investigation.

The officer involved is not being identified. He’s said to be a veteran law enforcement officer and is on administrative leave during the investigation, which is normal protocol. Fox 10 News reached out to a member of the French family on Monday but did not get a response.

