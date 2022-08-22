DIY Football Project at Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore for a football themed art project! With the help of owner Karen Barlow, Joe put together a “Go Jags” piece and it turned out fantastic. Click the link to see the process from start to finish!

Hammer and Stain- Eastern Shore, a DIY studio where you use tools and paint/stain to create your own piece of wooden decor! Book parties, come for open paint, date night, etc. Bring your own beverage and snacks to eat while creating. Don’t feel up to it? Have Hammer and Stain artists make it for you!

Available for parties, private workshops, team building workshops, bridal parties, birthday parties and date nights. Not everyone who comes to a party has to do the same project. There are always a variety of projects and different ways to customize projects.

Some big draws are: porch leaners, charcuterie trays, décor rounds, planter boxes, centerpieces, dog beds and dog bowls. Things that women and men enjoy to create. There are always new and fresh ideas each and every month! Pumpkin pallets and chunky pumpkins for fall. Big for Christmas are the new Christmas ceramics, rounds, porch leaners and Christmas card holders, and trays!

Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore

25325 US HWY 98 Ste K, Daphne, Al 36526

251-929-4640

https://hammerandstaineasternshore.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hammerandstaineasternshore

https://www.instagram.com/hammerandstaineasternshore/

---

