‘I assure you I am fine’: Gov. Ivey makes first appearance in front of media in weeks

Gov Ivey appears at STEM event in Montgomery
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey made a public appearance in front of the media Monday. It was her first in weeks.

The governor stopped by Dalraida Elementary in Montgomery to tour the school’s new STEM Innovation lab.

As the state continues to work to improve their math scores, introducing STEM programs in early grade levels is one of the ways leaders are trying to do improve scores.


During the event Ivey was asked about her health. This comes after a number of sources told WBRC FOX6 News reporters earlier this month that the governor spent the night in the hospital following a medical procedure. The Governor’s Office never confirmed that.

“It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence, but I assure you I am fine. I give thanks to God for giving a clean bill of health,” Governor Ivey said.

The governor, who is up for re-election in November, says she is looking forward to serving another four years.

