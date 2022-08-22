Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt.

Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.

“I don’t agree with it,” said Scott Hawk, an attorney who represents defendant Markell Carter.

Authorities charged Carter with domestic violence in March, accusing him of pointing his duty gun at his girlfriend and grabbing her by the throat during a dispute over a cell phone. At the time, Carter was a Prichard police officer, but he since has resigned from the force.

Prosecutors added new charges following an altercation between Carter and the woman, Tanesha Doucette, that took place over Easter at the defendant’s home in Chickasaw. Hawk cast Doucette as the aggressor in that instance and asked the judge to hold her in contempt for violating his order than neither Carter nor Doucette contact with each other.

Hawk said he may appeal the decision. Carter, 28, remains detained at Mobile County Metro Jail.

