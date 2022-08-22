Mobile County Public School System set to vote on new contract with Ladd

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If all goes as expected -- high school football will return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mobile County Public School Board set to vote on a new contract Monday.

The biggest change moving forward -- security -- which they say will be paramount. The school system confirming they’ll take over security -- and will not only have more police officers patrolling, but the officers and metal detectors will remain at Ladd until the stadium is cleared.

“As long as they keep the metal detectors up through the whole fourth quarter and security stays there until everyone has left the stadium, then I think the violence will end,” said Tyese Roper, concerned parent.

Those concerns are very real. There’s no forgetting what happened last October -- when five people were shot shot during the Williamson-Vigor game.

“We were actually feeding the football team and the cheerleaders and was stacking plates and heard the gun fire. A lot of screaming and running. So yeah. Lee: People were panicked? -- Oh definitely -- yes, we all were,” said one parent volunteer - the night of the shooting.

Accused triggerman Hezekiah Belfon, and two others have been charged in that case.

And in 2019 - nine people were shot after gunfire in the stands inside the stadium. DeAngelo Parnell was arrested and charged with 9 counts of attempted murder. Parnell took a plea deal this April pleading guilty to just three counts and will likely serve less than five years.

Meanwhile, under the new deal -- the school system will pay Ladd $2,000 per game -- that’s less than the $4,500 that Ladd received last season. And while the contract states that Murphy, Williamson, B.C. Rain, Vigor, and LeFlore will play games there -- there’s still no word on when the first game will officially return.

