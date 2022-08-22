Mobile County School Board approves deal to play high school football games at Ladd

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County Public School officials pulled high school football games from Ladd after last year’s shooting that left five people injured. The plan was to never go back to Ladd. Plans changed when none of the five on-campus stadiums were finished for this season

“We felt like with some changes and increased security we could move back to Ladd for this season,” said School Board President Dr. William Foster.

That includes an increased presence by king security. Not only will they continue to operate the metal detectors but Director of Security Andy Gatewood says they’ll be stationed throughout the stadium.

“About a half hour before the gates open they will be in place and they will be there throughout the game and until the stadium is cleared or they are relieved by their supervisor,” said MCPSS Director of Security Andy Gatewood.

The school board also approved a contract with FirstGuard to provide an armed law enforcement presence during the game.

“Historically what has happened through no fault of any particular person is officers get called out when they’re scheduled to work and we didn’t have the number of officers we needed,” added Gatewood. “This company will ensure the number of officers that we say we need.”

Under the new agreement, Ladd will be paid $2,000 a game. Vigor will host one game while Leflore, Murphy, B.C. Rain and Williamson play all of their home games at the stadium. Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman says he’s happy to finally know what stadium his team will call home.

“It’s definitely easy for me as a coach and it’s easier for us as a program. Traveling to Theodore and all of these other places would have been a little bit tougher,” said Williamson Head Coach Antonio Coleman.

While they can’t wait to play in their own stadium. The Lions are excited to get back to a familiar place.

“The kids love it. That’s where they wanted to play the first game. It’s always special for the kids,” said Coleman.

Schools will also receive revenue from the games as part of the new agreement. The first game back at Ladd will be this Thursday when B.C Rain takes on Vigor. Williamson will play Leflore at Ladd this Friday.

