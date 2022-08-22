Mobile man indicted on murder charge in 2007 cold case home invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused in a 15-year-old cold case home invasion killing has been indicted.

Jhordis Deshan Woods, whom Mobile police arrested last month, had been scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Monday in Mobile County District Court. But now that a grand jury has returned an indictment on a felony murder charge, that case will proceed directly to Mobile County Circuit Court.

The killing took place in 2007. Police contend two people bust in a home in the 700 block of Bankhead Place and that one of them shot 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson.

“It was a totally innocent victim, and it has been a cold case and only recently, through investigation, through the hard work of the Mobile Police Department in conjunction with our office, we were able to solve the case and establish probable cause for his arrest,” Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said.

Authorities previously have said a new witness led to the breakthrough and that investigators believe an accomplice was the shooter. Under Alabama’s felony murder law, though, someone engaged in a crime is equally culpable for the death if it occurred as a result of the criminal conduct.

Blackwood said he could not comment on the evidence at this stage or discuss possible suspects.

Prosecutors ordered the arrest of the 39-year-old Mobile man, who was serving a federal gun sentence, because there was no grand jury during the summer. But they moved quickly to present the case to the first available grand jury after the summer hiatus.

“We prefer to do that when we can, because it does expedite the process so much,” Blackwood said.

Cases sometimes can take months – even more than a year – between arrest and indictment. But in this instance, Blackwood said, much of the investigative legwork had been done.

“Many cases when newer cases are pending grand jury for so long is because the investigation is not completely done yet,” he said. “And so, there needs to be time for forensic analyses to be done and other kinds of evidence to be gathered. In this this case, it happened in 2007. The investigation is complete, and so, we were able to expedite that and go ahead and present it to the grand jury now.”

