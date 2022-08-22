Advertise With Us
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

(wcax)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue.

Police tell FOX10 News that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

This is a developing story.

