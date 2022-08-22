More rainy days are on tap

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are starting off dry early this morning, but more rain is ahead for today and for each day this week. Some of the rain will be heavy at times with lightning possible. Keep the rain gear close by! There will be a chance that low lying areas will have to watch out for Flash Flooding this week.

Rain coverage will be 60-70% each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. For now, it looks like the rain coverage will ease down by this weekend to the 40-50% range.

In the Tropics, we have one disturbance in the Atlantic basin. The odds of development are at 20% for now. September is the most active month of the hurricane season so be on guard for things to ramp up out there.

---

