Novavax vaccine for COVID-19 now available in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team and Family Health will begin offering the Novavax vaccine on Monday, August 22. This vaccine, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a primary series, is available to unvaccinated adults.

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose primary series administered 3 to 8 weeks apart. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should receive two doses, given 3 weeks apart. A third primary dose is not currently authorized. Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is not authorized for use as a booster dose.

Novavax is a COVID-19 vaccine that uses a traditional protein-based technology, unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines that use mRNA technology. As with other COVID-19 vaccines, it is anticipated that the Novavax vaccine will be effective in protecting against severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization and death.

MCHD and Family Health have all three vaccines available for adults (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax). We also have Pfizer-BioNTech for children 6 months and older available. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are licensed for booster shots at this time.

Vaccinations and rapid testing are available at MCHD’s Festival Centre location in West Mobile (3725 Airport Boulevard, Suite 101-A), the Public Health Response Unit located at the Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East), and the Southwest Public Health Center (5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner). Information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing can be found at www.MCHDcares.com or by calling 251-410-MCHD (6243).

These in-clinic services from the COVID-19 Response Team are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are no out-of-pocket costs. While no appointment is required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, individual appointments must be made for rapid testing online at this link -- https://appointments.mchd.org.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are also available by appointment at the following Family Health locations – Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile), Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East), Eight Mile Health Center (4009 Saint Stephens Road), Southwest Mobile Health Center (5580 Inn Road in Tillman’s Corner) and Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile). Appointments may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

