Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community.

According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen in value of over $2000.

If you know the identity of this man seen in these photos, please contact the Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

