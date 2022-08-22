Advertise With Us
Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
Prichard Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect(PPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who has possibly burglarized several homes in the Bronner St community.

According to Prichard Police, one home, in particular, has been hit at least 3 times with tool merchandise stolen in value of over $2000.

If you know the identity of this man seen in these photos, please contact the Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

