Suspect accused of breaking into home shatters glass window in broad daylight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is currently behind bars after being accused of breaking into a house in Midtown Mobile.

Jimmy Vice was sitting in his living room on Dauphin Street Sunday evening around 5:45 p.m. when he heard someone banging incessantly on his front door.

“I heard someone beating on my front door. I was only a few feet away in my living room. My first thought was, ‘Darn, someone is fixin’ to bust my door down because he was hitting it really hard,” said Vice. “As I was getting up, I heard the glass explode and seen glass go flying across the room. He had punched the side of the door panel window.”

Vice quickly snapped pictures of the suspect, who is identified by investigators as 36 year-old Steven Hirsch.

Vice says Hirsch started yelling and staring at him through the broken window. He immediately called 9-1-1 as the suspect left the porch and began pacing the sidewalk.

The suspect’s hand dripping blood... apparently from the aftermath of breaking Vice’s window.

“He was pacing and bleeding all over the sidewalk,” stated Vice. “We told him to be still and to sit down and wait because the police had been called. He took off down Bienville, so he did not wait for the police.”

“I just kept thinking… please don’t try to open that door. Please don’t unlock that door because I did not have a weapon on me at the time and I definitely feared if he got in he would hurt me,” added Vice.

Officers found Hirsch shortly after the 9-1-1 call, and he was treated for his injuries before being arrested and taken to Metro Jail.

Vice warns people to double-check the security of their homes.

“My biggest advice is to keep your doors locked,” said Vice. “If my door had been unlocked and he had just walked right on in, confronting him would have been hard.”

Hirsch is charged with second degree burglary.

According to jail records, back in February, Hirsch spent time in Metro on a probation revocation.

