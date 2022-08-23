Advertise With Us
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday.

The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by employing oppressive child labor” by letting minors under the age of 16 work at the facility.

SL Alabama’s website indicates it is a “large manufacturer of headlights, rear combination lights, and side mirrors for large automobile manufacturing companies such as Hyundai and Kia,” and that its Alex City plant, one of three in the U.S., employs around 650 people.

The claim was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama in Montgomery.

WSFA 12 News spoke with a representative of SL Alabama Tuesday afternoon and was told that the company was preparing a statement.

The litigation comes shortly after a class action lawsuit was filed in California against Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company after reports that the company used illegal child labor at a different Alabama parts supplier, SMART Alabama LLC., of Luverne.

