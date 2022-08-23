Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges

A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.

Jacob Blair Scott pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to several charges, including one of making a false distress call. The Orange Beach Police Department in 2018 responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, containing a suicide note.

Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.

Latest News

(Source: Troy University Athletics)
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
Republican Roy Moore of Alabama has won a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic-aligned super...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors