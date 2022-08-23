Mobile Arts Council Member Appreciation Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Arts Council will host our first ever Members’ Appreciation Night on Tuesday, August 30th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in our gallery @Room 1927. This event will highlight our wonderful member artists and organizations as well as serve as a closing reception for the 2022 Annual MAC Members’ Show. Our members are the heart and soul of our organization, and are essential to the arts and cultural community here in Mobile. We cannot wait to honor them at this long overdue, but greatly anticipated event.

The evening will feature live music from the award-winning Excelsior Band, catering from Greer’s Market and Café 219, and a chance to participate in a group canvas painting that will be auctioned off at our fall fundraiser, The Throwdown, in September. Attendance is free for members, and only $10 for non-members. Registration can be found on our website, mobilearts.org. Please come party with us on August 30th as we celebrate all that the arts has to offer! The MAC Gallery @Room 1927 is located at 6 S Joachim St., right next to the historic Saenger Theater. We hope to see you there!

If you or anyone you know is interested in becoming a Mobile Arts Council member, please contact Kat Stoves at kat@mobilearts.org.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.