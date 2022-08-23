Mobile man accused of murder in shooting of 14-year-old pleads guilty to gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of murder in the death of a teenager in February pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge.

Sidney Rashard Collins, 20, of Mobile, admitted that he had a gun that had been modified to convert it into a fully automatic weapon.

Mobile police arrested Collins on May 15 after an alleged altercation with a bouncer at a club on Dauphin Street.

Exactly three months earlier, on Feb. 15, a car pulled up in front of a house on Cheshire Drive and gunmen fired at 14-year-old Daniel Blackmon, who was outside. He died at a hospital. A preliminary hearing for Collins and five other defendants has been scheduled for Sept. 17.

The arrest in May occurred after Collins resisted the bouncer’s attempt to search him as he was trying to ender the club, according to court records. A pair of Mobile police officers saw the exchange and then watched him jump the nearby gate, according to the criminal complaint in federal court. Collins started running west on Dauphin Street and ignored several commands to stop, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit signed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that Collins pulled a gun from his waistband and threw it into the intersection of Conception and Dauphin streets. Collins continued running but tripped and fell, allowing officers to make the arrest. Police discovered that the gun was .40-caliber Glock pistol that had a device known as a Glock chip, or switch, according to the criminal complaint.

Collins is one of several people in Mobile charged in federal court under a federal statute that makes it illegal to have a Glock chip that has not been registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

ATF agents in May demonstrated how the switch devices allow shooters to empty a clip in just a few seconds. Local law enforcement officials described how they were seeing the modified guns showing up on the streets in Mobile.

A judge sent sentencing for Collins in November. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be less under advisory guidelines.

---

