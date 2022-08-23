One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One of Mobile County’s “Top Fugitives” is now sitting in Metro Jail.

Kreg Baggett was wanted on a robbery charge, for a crime in May that left a woman beaten with a tree branch.

Baggett isn’t the only one police are looking for involved in that violent crime.

According to Mobile Police, Baggett was driving the car when he and another man approached the victim.

Police say it was Bobby Withers who beat the woman with the tree branch.

Now, they’re hoping Withers will turn himself in.

MPD officials say Withers and Baggett were involved in a vicious robbery back in May.

Police say Baggett and Withers drove to help the victim while she was having car troubles.

According to investigators, Withers became upset because the victim asked him and his girlfriend to move out of the residence they all lived in together.

Police say Withers got out the car armed with a gun and a tree branch, beating the woman with the branch repeatedly and stealing her cell phone.

MPD says the woman suffered severe head wounds.

Withers was featured on Fox 10 News’ fugitive files last month.

He still hasn’t been caught.

Withers does have three outstanding warrants.

MPD officials say he continues to call investigators about the crime, but has yet to surrender.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.