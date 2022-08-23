Advertise With Us
Rain chances increase

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Rain chances will remain unusually elevated with locally heavy downpours all week. The upper pattern and the unusually high moisture values are combining to give us likely rain chances.

We remain on southern end of a broad eastern U.S. trough. Disturbances are rotating through the base of this trough, adding to our instability. The atmosphere stays very moist all week as well.

Things get a little more scattered by the weekend as weak ridging builds in aloft. Rain chances could ramp back up again next week.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two low probability areas of interest in the Atlantic. One feature is east of the Windward Islands. It could be better organized by the weekend. Odds of development are only 20%. The other area to watch is a new wave that will soon emerge off Africa. Odds of development are low at 20%. Otherwise, the tropics are not very active.

Despite the recent quiet spell in the tropics, we normally see an increase in tropical activity by late August.

---

