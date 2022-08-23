Rain will be heavy at times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The wet pattern stays in place, and that means more waves of rain and storms through the next several days. Rain coverage will be in the 70-80% range each day, and the rain that blows through can be heavy at times with lightning mixed in.

We’ve got a stalled front to the northwest of us that isn’t going anywhere, and that’s one of the reasons that the rain coverage will remain so high. We may finally start to see less rain by the time the weekend arrives. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through Friday.

In the Tropics, one disturbance is in the Atlantic and is tracking West. Odds of development are low at 20% for now.

