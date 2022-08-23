Recipe: Snapper Cakes

Tyler with OSO at Bear Point Harbor & Kerrie with Children’s of Alabama visit the Studio 10 kitchen to make this Gulf Coast spin on crab cakes. They’re also sharing details about the Hooked on a Cure fishing tournament to benefit Children’s of Alabama. You can find all of the event information below the recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound steamed snapper

¼ cup chopped green onions

½ cup chopped parsley

2 whisked eggs

¼ cup Creole mustard

1 tablespoon horseradish

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

4 ounces chopped celery

4 ounces chopped red bell peppers

1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning

½ cup mayonnaise

STEPS:

Step 1: Process breadcrumbs very finely in robot-coup.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients except snapper in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly until a solid mass is formed.

Step 3: Remove all bones from snapper, then fold into paste.

Step 4: Once mixture is blended, mold into cakes and coat in panko breadcrumbs.

Step 5: Heat oil in a skillet and pan-sear until golden brown.

BUSINESS INFO:

OSO at Bear Point Harbor

5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Website: www.osobearpoint.com

OSO serves a full menu of items sure to suit everyone – seafood, burgers, steaks and more. Guests are able to enjoy their meal while watching the water from their main dining room, upstairs area, outside decks and tiki bar. If the direct view of sunsets are not enough to keep guests satisfied, OSO books local and touring music artists for additional entertainment. AND Children’s of Alabama 1600 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Open 24 hours Website: https://www.childrensal.org/ Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Categorized among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by US News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 41 other states and eight foreign countries last year, representing more than 677,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 2 million square feet, Children’s is the third largest pediatric medical facility in the U.S., listed as the number one hospital in the Southeast and is ranked nationally in all 10 of their specialties.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Children’s of Alabama’s second annual Hooked on a Cure is set to take place on Friday, August 26 through Saturday, August 27, 2022, benefitting patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama. Fishing enthusiasts and friends in Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to enjoy a day of inshore and offshore fishing at OSO at Bear Point Harbor, located at 5749 Bay La Launch Avenue. Children’s of Alabama patients and their families in the area are invited to attend the Hooked on a Cure event, where they will be celebrated and honored. Four-man teams are eligible to register for the fishing tournament. The inshore fishing registration is $250 per boat, while offshore fishing registration is $500 per boat – with an additional $25 to participate in the jackpot category. All boats must be under the bridge by Bear Point Harbor at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. For more information or to register online, visit give.childrensal.org or call Kerrie Benson at (251) 610-4969. Event updates will be posted regularly to facebook.com/ChildrensHookedonaCure.

