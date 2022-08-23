Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Resource Rodeo at the Innovation Portal

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Leadership Mobile 2022 Economic Development Team is hosting a Resource Rodeo at the Innovation Portal on August 30.

The event is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and is for small and emerging businesses.

You can register to attend a one-stop-shop for licensing, insurance, financing, marketing, advertising, tax assistance, headshots and more!

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=aoRuH-ZBTkmBqNq-g1LeGmu23hD0_NlBqLor4CBRj7dUQ0NQUENFWVdKNUVXQVJRUlZLRktQMFI2Uy4u&qrcode=true

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Arts Council Member Appreciation Night
Mobile Arts Council Member Appreciation Night
Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert
Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert
What to know about wrongful death lawsuits with Greene & Phillips
What to know about wrongful death lawsuits with Greene & Phillips
What to know about wrongful death lawsuits with Greene & Phillips
What to know about wrongful death lawsuits with Greene & Phillips