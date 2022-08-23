MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Leadership Mobile 2022 Economic Development Team is hosting a Resource Rodeo at the Innovation Portal on August 30.

The event is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and is for small and emerging businesses.

You can register to attend a one-stop-shop for licensing, insurance, financing, marketing, advertising, tax assistance, headshots and more!

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=aoRuH-ZBTkmBqNq-g1LeGmu23hD0_NlBqLor4CBRj7dUQ0NQUENFWVdKNUVXQVJRUlZLRktQMFI2Uy4u&qrcode=true

