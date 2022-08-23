SRSO: 12 men arrested after traveling to Santa Rosa County to have sex with minors

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Sheriff Bob Johnson says the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office along with multiple agencies across the panhandle arrested 12 men totaling 45 felony charges.

Sheriff Johnson says all 12 men came to Santa Rosa county intending to have sex with minors that they thought they were talking to online. Instead, they were talking to detectives. The arrests include an Uber driver from Fairhope, a firefighter from Ponce De Leon, and a Crestview man who was already a registered sex offender.

The sheriff’s office says four of them also had handguns with them when they were arrested. Sheriff Johnson is urging parents to keep a close eye on what their children are doing online.

“This should scare you to death if you have kids,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson. “You should monitor what websites they go to and stay on them. They don’t have privacy while they’re in your home. They belong to you and if you don’t keep track of what they’re doing this is what’s coming for them.”

The sheriff’s office is still looking for 27-year-old Trevon Mitchell. Investigators say Mitchell who is from Pensacola escaped on foot after crashing during a chase. Mitchell is wanted on 3 felony charges that are related to this operation. If you know where he is call Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers.

