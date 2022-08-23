Traffic Alert: Fatal traffic accident in Baldwin County closes Highway 59 near Summerdale

Summerdale, Ala. (WALA) - A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:32 p.m. Monday, August 22, has caused the closure of Highway 59 in Baldwin County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Both lanes of Alabama 59 near Baldwin County Road 36 are currently blocked.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating.

FOX10 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when available.

