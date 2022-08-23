Triumph Ministries Fundraising Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Triumph Ministries is hosting a fundraising concert on August 27 at 5pm.

The event will take place at Triumph Ministries at 17920 Celeste Rd. in Citronelle. It will be a fun-filled night of music, comedy, gospel and more.

Proceeds will benefit their work with the Bay Area Food bank and more.

It is open to all and free to attend. Donations are encouraged.

