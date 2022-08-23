Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

USA Health’s Hope Tindle discusses fragility fractures

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Major trauma isn’t the only cause of fracture. Ground-level falls or tripping and falling could result in broken bones, or fragility fractures.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with USA Health’s Hope Tindle to discuss who may be most susceptible to fragility fractures and how they are treated.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

USA Health's Hope Tindle discusses fragility fractures
USA Health's Hope Tindle discusses fragility fractures
Baseball
City of Mobile approves over 1 million dollars for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
2022 Florida Primary Election Results