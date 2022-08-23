What’s causing all the rain?

(WALA) - The question I keep getting asked a lot lately is why do we keep getting so much rain?

It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one are these systems that keep coming on down. They stall out. Areas of low pressure help to lift. And what are they lifting?

It’s lifting deep, Gulf moisture that keeps getting pumped in. Right now, above your head there’s 2 to 2.5 inches that can be condensed into rain and this keeps getting replenished over and over again.

Over the last week alone there have been a lot of spots that have revived more than 10 inches of rain. Not everybody has gotten the rain equally. One of the drier spots has been in west Mobile out by the airport. So, there actually is still a deficit in Mobile, if you can believe that.

Out of cities that have more than 100 thousand people Pensacola you are number one! Leading the way by a large margin with nearly 55 inches of rain. Tallahassee is at number two with 47 inches. Mobile and Fort Myers have around 45 inches and Miami rounds out the top five with 42 inches.

You’ll notice four of the top five are Gulf Coast cities. So, we can thank the Gulf of Mexico for continuing to bring us all this heavy rain.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.