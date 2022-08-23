What’s driving the heavy rain?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?

It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.

Over the last week alone there have been a lot of spots that have received more than ten inches of rain. Not everybody has gotten the rain equally. One of the drier spots has been in West Mobile out by the airport so, there is actually still a deficit in Mobile if you can believe that.

Yearly Rain Totals

Out of cities that have more than 100 thousand people, Pensacola is number one! Leading the way by a large margin with nearly 55″ of rain. Tallahassee is at number two with 47″. Mobile and Fort Myers have around 45″ and Miami rounds out the top five with 42″.

You’ll notice four of the top five are Gulf Coast cities. So, we can thank the Gulf of Mexico for continuing to give us the moisture for these heavy downpours.

