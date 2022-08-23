Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

What’s driving the heavy rain?

Rain over the last week 8-16 to 8-23
Rain over the last week 8-16 to 8-23(WALA)
By Matt Barrentine
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?

It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.

Over the last week alone there have been a lot of spots that have received more than ten inches of rain. Not everybody has gotten the rain equally. One of the drier spots has been in West Mobile out by the airport so, there is actually still a deficit in Mobile if you can believe that.

Yearly Rain Totals

Out of cities that have more than 100 thousand people, Pensacola is number one! Leading the way by a large margin with nearly 55″ of rain. Tallahassee is at number two with 47″. Mobile and Fort Myers have around 45″ and Miami rounds out the top five with 42″.

You’ll notice four of the top five are Gulf Coast cities. So, we can thank the Gulf of Mexico for continuing to give us the moisture for these heavy downpours.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raissa Kengne
Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting
Mt Vernon Police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident
Mount Vernon police officer killed in Summerdale traffic accident
Mt Vernon Police officer involved in deadly Summerdale traffic accident
Mount Vernon police officer involved in deadly Summerdale traffic accident
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday
One of Mobile County’s ‘Top Fugitives’ arrested Monday