1st international flight arrives at Mobile International Airport near downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile International Airport near downtown welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, the Mobile Airport Authority said.

The charter flight came courtesy of airplane manufacturer Airbus prepares to increase production of its A220 line. The company has begun weekly shuttle flights between Mirabel, Canada, and Mobile International Airport, connecting the two cities responsible for manufacturing the aircraft, MAA announced Tuesday.

Airbus ramp-up leads to international flight at Mobile International Airport (Mobile Airport Authority)

The airport authority said the initial flight demonstrates the benefits of having an international facility located near downtown Mobile.

“Several months ago, the Federal Aviation Administration approved our name change from Mobile Downtown to Mobile International Airport. Our vision at the time was to accommodate international commercial service and general aviation,” said Chris Curry, Mobile Airport Authority president. “I am proud to see that the other benefactor is one of our major stakeholders, Airbus.”

The airport authority plans to move all commercial air service from the Mobile Regional Airport in west Mobile to the downtown airport. MAA said it expects to break ground on a new international terminal early next year or possibly sooner.

