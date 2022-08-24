Choctaw County man dies in single-vehicle crash

CHOCTOAW COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gilbertown man Wednesday morning in Choctaw County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 67-year-old Danny M. Roberts was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Ranger he was a driving left the roadway, hit and embankment and overturned. Investigators said Roberts was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 6:32 a.m. on Alabama 17 near the 100 mile marker, about seven miles south of Butler, authorities said.

No further information was released. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

