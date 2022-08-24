Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!

Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall.

You can learn more at:

Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile

www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/mobile

August 26-28

Children 12 and under and parking are FREE

$10 on Friday

$10 Saturday

$5 Sunday

Pay one time and come back all weekend long

10-5 Friday and Saturday

10-4 Sunday

---

