Credit Rising Teens course helps youth learn about credit, improve financial literacy

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Financial literacy is essential for assisting young people in effectively managing their money to become financially stable, build assets and achieve their personal goals. Because decisions made in early adulthood can have lasting financial consequences, more programs that that teach people to make wise financial are needed.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ashley Loveless Cunningham to talk about one such program, Credit Rising Teens, which helps youth work on their financial literacy and learn more about credit.

