Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago.

A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck.

Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin Busby drove through a red light, speeding, on Gold Mine Road causing the crash.

Busby was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday after a grand jury indictment charged him with vehicular homicide.

Although it’s been an emotional day for the family, there were some tears of joy when they found out someone was arrested.

“I just love you, I love you so much. And I know that you’re down here looking over us, protecting us,” Theodora’s daughter Juliea Trotter cried.

The car crash happened in February of 2021.

Theodora’s sister-in-law, Jennifer Trotter, says it’s been a long day coming for this family.

“It’s been a long time coming and we hadn’t heard anything,” Jennifer Trotter said. “And we were wondering if, if it was ever going to get to this point.”

Trotter’s sister-in-law says the wreck didn’t happen far from where they live and serves as a constant reminder of what happened there.

She says to this day the family still struggles with her being gone.

“Just like the blink of an eye, she was taken away from us,” Trotter said. “It’s a day we won’t ever forget because we miss her.”

Theodora’s older brother David says even though nothing can bring his sister back this helps bring them closure.

“We can start the process of finally putting some closure to this horrible ordeal,” David said. “And we want the community to know that Theodora was a kind beautiful soul.”

David says Theodora has a 1-year-old granddaughter that she never got to meet.

He hopes a lesson can be learned from the loss.

“If you cause an accident, it can alter someone’s life permanently,” David said. “And those type of things can have lasting repercussions and consequences. So slow down.”

According to the jail log Busby has bonded out on a $10,000 bond.

