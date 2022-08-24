Flash flood watch in effect

(WALA) - A Flash flood watch is in effect through Thursday evening.

We have seen numerous flash flood warnings in our area today. Locally heavy thunderstorms have produced rainfall rates of 2-3″ per hour. Most of this is falling on top of already saturated ground.

We remain on the edge of the Bermuda high pressure ridge. This feature is promoting an influx in moisture. We also have a trough in the upper levels, providing support for heavy rainfall through Friday. We should see a return to more scattered storms by the weekend.

We are watching one area of disturbed weather just east of the Windward Islands and another wave about to move off of Africa. Both features have a low chance of development in the next five days.

We normally see an increase in tropical activity by the middle of August. So, now is the time to prepare for the more significant part of the tropical season.

