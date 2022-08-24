Jurassic Quest Migrates to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Mobile-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Mobile Convention Center for a limited run Aug. 26-28.

Jurassic Quest opens its doors with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty!

The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Tickets are timed entry and start at $19 -- reserve online to ensure desired date and time at www.jurassicquest.com -- or are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12). Entry is free for children under age 2. Socks required for inflatable attractions.

Event: Jurassic Quest

Admission: Tickets available online

Cost for entry:

KIDS & ADULTS: $22

SENIORS: $19

KIDS UNLIMITED RIDES (INCLUDES ENTRY): $36 for all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, fossil dig

General admission includes live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities available on-site (from $6). Free entry for children under 2.

Where: Mobile Convention Center (1 S Water St, Mobile, AL 36602)

When (Public Hours):

Friday, Aug. 26: 1pm-8pm

Saturday, Aug. 27: 9am-8pm

Sunday, Aug. 28: 9am-5pm

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

