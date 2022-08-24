Mental health partnership between Mobile Police and AltaPointe already paying off

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Back in May, seven Mobile Police officers along with AltaPointe spent a week in Harris County, Texas learning techniques for responding to mental health issues. Officers went through different live-action simulations to learn how to respond to different mental health episodes.

“It gave me a whole new perspective on the approaches and how we can actually mitigate some of the things that we see that are mental health related in our community,” said Commander Curtis Graves.

That new perspective was put to the test about two weeks ago when a man barricaded himself in a home on Nack Lane and threatened to kill police officers who responded.

“We collaborated together to find out that individual’s mental health history and what was going on with him,” said Associate Director of Crisis Services Cindy Gipson.

That gave officers a better understanding of the situation before a clinician from AltaPointe arrived on scene. Dr. Cindy Gipson says officers did have to enter the house, but the training led to the patient getting help instead of going to Metro Jail.

“He went straight from that situation to an involuntary inpatient psych hospitalization and he’s getting the treatment he needs and not being criminalized for those symptoms,” said Gipson.

It’s an intense first run for the program but Commander Curtis Graves says it’s the perfect outcome for a scenario like this.

“That’s a win for our community. It also lessens the impact on our county jail but more importantly, it keeps everyone safe, keeps our officers safe,” said Graves.

This program is still being tested out in the third precinct but AltaPointe and MPD are working on expanding it throughout the department. Since June over 200 officers have gone through training and they plan to have every officer trained by the end of the year.

