Mississippi man accused of trying to kill his mother

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year old St. Martin man is jailed on charges of trying to kill his mother, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says.

Deputies answered a domestic violence call at a home on Beinville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. Sheriff Mike Ezell says that when they got there they found Grady Markeese Walker in the road in front of the house.

After speaking to Walker, deputies took him into custody and began searching the home. The JCSO says deputies found Walker’s mother on the floor with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. They applied medical treatment until an ambulance arrived.

The victim is at Ocean Springs Hospital in stable condition.

Walker is charged with attempted murder and is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. His initial court hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. today.

Ezell says the investigation is ongoing.

