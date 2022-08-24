Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!

Proceeds benefit Mobile Baykeeper’s work for clean water, clean air and healthy communities.

To learn more and purchase tickets to the Bay Bites Food Festival, visit mobilebaykeeper.org. Bay Bites is hosted by Mobile Baykeepers Young Advisory Council Leadership Committee.

