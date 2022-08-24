Mobile PD investigates Hillsdale Community Center shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death following a shooting at the Hillsdale Community Center.

The matter will be presented to a grand jury because of the possibility the shooter acted in self defense, according to the MPD.

It was just after 1:07 a.m. today when officers responded to the community center at 558 Felhorn Road East after it was reported that shots had been fired. Officers located a 28-year-old man who reported he had been shot.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and later died, police said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police said the deceased man’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Based on the evidence gathered, the shooter may have acted in self-defense during the incident, according to an MPD news release. Therefore, the release states, this case will be presented to a grand jury.

No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or send an anonymous tip to mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.