Mount Vernon community reacts to sudden death of loved police officer

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - In a tight-knit area like Mount Vernon, when a tragedy strikes, it hits everybody. That community is mourning and remembering Officer Ivan Lopez as a great man.

“He’d help people on the lake, and he had a good spirit,” said Keanda Henry, Mount Vernon resident.

Mount Vernon has a population of just over 1,000 people, and everybody knows everybody. Most people knew Officer Lopez, even during his short time serving there.

“He was always smiling, and he called me by my first name every time he saw me,” said Antoinette Brooke, Mount Vernon resident. “He never met a stranger.”

Black ribbons and signs decorated the town, one read, ‘We are praying for Mount Vernon PD.’

When news spread about his death, it rattled many.

“I found this out on Facebook,” said Henry. “We woke up this morning, and we saw it, and folks were posting praying hands on there.”

Others recalled standout moments they shared with Officer Lopez.

“He did not hesitate to stop and help me change my tire,” said Brooks. “He didn’t stop until I was back on the road, and he actually followed me to the next tire shop until I got another tire. He followed me all the way there and made sure I was okay.”

Many sent prayers to his family and remembered him as a selfless officer.

“It’s just like losing a family member,” said Brooks. “That’s how close we were with him. On shift or off shift, he’s the same man. I just pray for the family and close friends affected by his death.”

