MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting the victim with a gun.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. The suspects got away, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.