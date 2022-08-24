Advertise With Us
MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting the victim with a gun.

The victim was treated for minor injuries. The suspects got away, police said.

---

