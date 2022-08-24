Mount Vernon police officer killed in crash identified

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Mount Vernon Police officer is grieving along with the Mount Vernon community. Veteran officer, Ivan Lopez was killed in a traffic accident on his way home from work Monday night, August 22, 2022 in Summerdale. Dozens of fellow law enforcement officers from around the area escorted his body to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Mobile Tuesday morning.

It was a moving scene along Highway 59 this morning as marked units from multiple agencies showed support for the fallen officer. The procession from Baldwin County to Mobile was organized by Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, who wants Officer Lopez’s family to know what he meant to those he served and served with. He said the grieving process started with the procession.

Mt .Vernon Police Chief, Duncan Herrington and residents agree, Officer Ivan Lopez kept a strong community presence and will be sorely missed (Town of Mt. Vernon, AL)

“That’s just one of the things we do because, number one, it’s a unity,” Mack said. “It’s a group of people that are here to support each other and work through it and that’s what we’ll do.”

Those who watched the escort go through Loxley on Hwy. 59 were moved by it.

“Very incredible. Very touching. All the people involved is amazing,” said John Tesch.

“It gives you goose bumps,” Patrick Burns added. “I mean, it really gives you goose bumps.”

Investigators with Summerdale Police say Lopez was driving south on Highway 59 on his way to his home in Foley around 7:30 p.m. when a pickup ran the stop sign at County Road 36 and struck Lopez’s patrol vehicle. Lopez’s SUV was hit broadside. The high-speed impact killed Lopez and sent the driver and passenger in the pickup to the hospital in serious condition.

Mount Vernon Police Chief, Duncan Herrington issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, expressing sadness on behalf of the town and police department, thanking surrounding agencies for their support and offering an idea of the kind of officer Ivan Lopez was. It said in part…

“Officer Lopez is a 12 year veteran of Law Enforcement and had found his niche in Mount Vernon. He loved the community and the community loved him. Officer Lopez will not be able to be replaced due to his efforts to make Mount Vernon Police Department better for our citizens. His love of people was evident and his heart of service was extraordinary!”

Some Mount Vernon residents echoed those sentiments. It was prior to the Chief Herrington releasing a name so they weren’t comfortable going on camera but said Officer Lopez was community oriented in his policing and always willing to help. He had a special place in his heart for animals in need and always carried pet food in his patrol car to feed hungry strays.

Summerdale Police Chief, Kevin Brock is charged with investigating the accident. He said this one is tough because he knew Lopez personally.

“I did know the officer. He did work here for a minute, a couple years back and moved on,” Brock recalled. “He’s from the Mobile area originally. Good guy. Has a good family. Has some sweet girls who are in college at the moment so I’m sure they are needing everybody’s payers.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the identity and condition of the driver and passenger in the pickup that hit officer Lopez had not been released.

