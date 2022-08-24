Senior Bowl releases watchlist for 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl today released the 2023 watchlist for the 74th game.

The game will be played Feb. 4, 2023.

Local favorites includes 12 Alabama players and eight Auburn players, as well as two players from South Alabama and two players from Troy.

Those local favorites are:

Tyler Harrell, Alabama, WR, 1

Cameron Latu, Alabama, TE, 81

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama, OL, 55

Tyler Steen, Alabama, OL, 54

DJ Dale, Alabama, DL, 94

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, DL, 92

Byron Young, Alabama, DL, 47

Jaylen Moody, Alabama, LB, 42

Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama, LB, 10

Khyree Jackson, Alabama, CB, 6

Jordan Battle Alabama ,SAF, 9

DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama, SAF, 2

Shedrick Jackson, Auburn, WR, 11

John Samuel Shenker, Auburn, TE, 47

Kilian Zierer, Auburn, OL, 77

Derick Hall, Auburn, EDGE, 29

Eku Leota, Auburn, EDGE, 55

Owen Pappoe, Auburn, LB, 0

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn, CB, 18

DJ James, Auburn, CB, 12

Jalen Wayne, South Alabama, WR, 0

Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama, CB, 18

Richard Jubinor, Troy, LB, 9

Carlton Martial, Troy, LB, 2

See the full list here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.