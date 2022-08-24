The wet pattern continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another soaker headed our way on the Gulf Coast, but at least this morning it will be mostly dry. Scattered rain will be possible for the first part of the day so having the rain gear with you is the best idea.

The overall pattern is wet with moisture levels way higher than normal combined with a stalled front to the west and a low that’s helping to spark off numerous showers and storms. They will track to the east and our heaviest batch of rain will come through this afternoon and evening just like yesterday. Highs will remain in the mid to low 80s, but we could see highs flirting with 90 as we hit the weekend as fewer storms are expected.

In the Tropics, we have two waves out there, one in the Caribbean and one off the African coast. Both are only showing 20% chances of development for now. We’ll keep watching things closely!

