4 Mobile County schools dismissing early due to weather, power outages

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four schools in the Mobile County Public School System are dismissing students early today because of problems ranging from power outages to flooding.

The affected schools are Alma Bryant High School, Anna F. Booth Elementary School, Grand Bay Middle School and Alba Middle School.

The following notices were published on the respective Facebook pages of the schools:

Alma Bryant High School

Due to a power outage, Bryant High School is dismissing classes at 11 a.m. If your child is a car rider, please come and pick up your student. If your child rides a bus home, that bus will take him or her home along the regular daily route, starting at 11 a.m.

If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive.

Alabama Power is working to restore power, but it will be several hours before power is restored. We will keep you posted.

Anna F. Booth Elementary School

Due to a power outage, Anna Booth Elementary is dismissing classes at 11 a.m. If your child is a car rider, please come and pick up your student. If your child rides a bus home, that bus will take him or her home along the regular daily route, starting at 11 a.m. Parents, please meet your child at the bus stop. We will not leave any child at a bus stop if they are unattended by an adult. If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive.

Parts of Hurricane Boulevard are closed due to flooding, so police are allowing parents to use the new road, Glass Road, to get to Booth.

Alabama Power is working to restore power, but it will be several hours before power is restored. We will keep you posted.

Grand Bay Middle School

School is dismissing at 11 TODAY, August 25, due to weather. Please be patient as we safely dismiss the students.

Alba Middle School

Due to flooding in the area, Alba Middle School is dismissing classes at 11 a.m. If your child is a car rider, please come and pick up your student. If your child rides a bus home, that bus will take him or her home along the regular daily route, starting at 11 a.m.

If you cannot come and get your car rider students soon, we will keep them in a safe and secure place until you arrive.

