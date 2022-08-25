Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway.
The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”
- Hwy 98 Alston St-Cedar St
- Hwy 98/Pine St
- Hwy 59/Azalea Ave
- Hwy 59/East Michigan Ave
- From Hwy 59, East Orange Ave to Juniper St.
- Foley Middle School Parking Lot
- Oak St-Magnolia Ave
- Downtown Foley areas
- Commercial Drive behind Dodge’s
- 9th Ave from 59 to Oak St.
- West Michigan Ave between Cedar St and S. Hickory St
- Areas of Maple St and 900 block of Maple St
- Areas of E Verbena Ave
- Areas of Lay Lane
- Areas of S. Pecan Street
- Beech St/Marigold Ave SB Lane
- Jefferson Ave/Chestnut St
- Pride Drive/Juniper St
- S. Bay St between Lawson Ave and Hamilton Blvd.
