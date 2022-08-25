Foley PD shares list of roadways with flooding

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department on Thursday put out a list of streets experiencing flooding or some water over the roadway.

The department warns that there may be other areas/streets in the city that are flooded but are are not included on this list. Officials ask people to “please use caution while driving throughout the entire city.”

Hwy 98 Alston St-Cedar St

Hwy 98/Pine St

Hwy 59/Azalea Ave

Hwy 59/East Michigan Ave

From Hwy 59, East Orange Ave to Juniper St.

Foley Middle School Parking Lot

Oak St-Magnolia Ave

Downtown Foley areas

Commercial Drive behind Dodge’s

9th Ave from 59 to Oak St.

West Michigan Ave between Cedar St and S. Hickory St

Areas of Maple St and 900 block of Maple St

Areas of E Verbena Ave

Areas of Lay Lane

Areas of S. Pecan Street

Beech St/Marigold Ave SB Lane

Jefferson Ave/Chestnut St

Pride Drive/Juniper St

S. Bay St between Lawson Ave and Hamilton Blvd.

