Former Spring Hill College student accuses rape accuser of slander in counterclaim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Spring Hill College student was acquitted of raping a fellow student has accused her of slandering him.

Vassil Kokali’s lawyers made the allegation in a response to a lawsuit that accuser Audrey Cox filed in federal court earlier this year against him and the college.

Cox went public with her allegations last year, accusing Kokali of raping her in her dorm room was she was passed out. A Mobile County jury found Kokali not guilty of rape, sodomy and burglary charges in June.

The federal civil suit is separate. Cox seeks to hold Kokali responsible for rape and accused the school of depriving her of her rights under the federal law known as Title IX.

Kokali’s lawyers fired back this week, denying those allegations and making a counterclaim against Cox, alleging that the Tennessee resident made “false and defamatory” statements about the Italian native. The lawyers are seeking damages for libel, slander and malicious prosecution, among other claims.

One of Cox’s lawyers, Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann, told FOX10 News that the legal team will respond after reviewing the allegations.

“We have received a copy of the counterclaim, and we will review it carefully,” she wrote in a statement. “After that time, we will be able to respond more thoroughly.”

The suit recounts a number of statements Cox made on Facebook attacking Kokali’s character, including that she was “hunted down” by him and referring to him as a “serial rapist.”

Cox, the attorneys wrote, “embarked on a crusade to disparage, humiliate, harm, and damage Kokali.”

The countersuit alleges that Kokali faced criminal charges and public humiliation based on the defamatory statements.

“Despite the ‘not guilty’ verdict, Kokali has been irreparably harmed by Cox’s false, malicious, defamatory, and reckless accusations and his reputation and character will be forever plagued by Cox’s false allegations,” the suit alleges.

